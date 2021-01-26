Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Photos Taken By Her Mom
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Tammy Hembrow stunned many of her nearly 12 million Instagram followers on Monday, January 25, with her most recent update. The Australian model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots taken by her mother that saw her sporting a figure-hugging outfit that showcased her impressive hourglass shape.

The three photos in the slideshow captured Hembrow striking different poses in front of a window outside of a house.

Hembrow smoldered in a light gray two-piece set that included a skimpy cropped top with open sides, which showcased plenty of sideboob. The garment had a turtleneck that added sophistication to the ensemble.

On her lower body, she wore a pair of matching pants crafted out of a thin material that clung to her curves, outline her killer shape. According to the tag, her set was from Are You Am I.

Hembrow wore her platinum blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail whose soft wavy strands fell against her upper back. She left a few tendrils loose on the front, helping to frame her face. She accessorized her look with a white fuzzy bag by Prada and a simple gold bracelet.

In the caption, Hembrow explained that her feet were cut off in the shots because her mother had taken them, using the occasion to jokingly thank her "mama."

The photos have attracted more than 296,000 likes and over 1,130 comments since being shared yesterday. Her fans took to the comments section to interact with Hembrow's humorous caption, and also to praise her physique and stylish outfit.

"She tried her best," one user wrote, including a few crying emoji after the words.

"[I]'ll keep commenting till you say i love you," replied another fan, and Hembrow made the wishes come true by responding.

"No poet in the world can write a poem describing your beauty. Are you wondering why this? Because you are the most beautiful love poem God has ever written," added a third follower.

"Outstanding! Best outfit I've seen on you, shows off your shape perfectly!" a fourth admirer chimed in.

Hembrow is no stranger to flaunting her enviable body on her Instagram page. Over the weekend, she shared a slideshow that included different photos of herself enjoying a sunny day by the pool, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. The first two were selfies that showed her sitting in a lounge chair. She wore a stylish bikini top featuring triangles that drew attention to her décolletage. The garment had frills along the edges and a thin string across her chest.

