January 27, 2021
Tulsi Gabbard Calls On Joe Biden To Oppose Push For 'Police State'
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday urged Joe Biden to oppose the purported push for a "police state" in America, The Daily Caller reported.

"The mob who stormed the capitol to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country," she tweeted along with a video in which she reiterated her comments.

"But let us be clear, the John Brennan's, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style 'surveillance' are also domestic enemies—and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the capitol."
Gabbard concluded by calling on Biden — as well as members of Congress from both parties — to denounce the alleged efforts to take away American civil liberties. According to the former lawmaker, failing to do so will put the United States in "great peril."

In a video of Brennan's recent comments spotlighted in Gabbard's video, he claimed that Biden and his administration are moving "in a laser-like fashion" to uproot insurgency movements in America in the wake of the U.S. Capitol attack.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) attends a press conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan on October 29, 2019 in New York City.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

In an op-ed for the New York Post, David Harsanyi argued that Brennan poses more of a threat to democracy than the individuals he took aim at in his recent remarks, including libertarians, religious extremists, and fascists. In particular, Harsanyi pointed to the former CIA director's previous claim that there was an "unprecedented seditious criminal conspiracy" against America linked to Robert Mueller's investigation that turned out to be unsubstantiated.

According to journalist Glenn Greenwald, Biden plans to initiate a new War on Terror in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Although the writer noted that the riots were the catalyst for the movement, he suggested the push for a new surveillance state has been in the works for some time. The journalist warned that the Democratic figures pushing the purported new War on Terror now have the support of neoconservatives, due to the alliance they forged with them against former President Donald Trump.

Like Gabbard, Greenwald has been vocal in his criticism of Schiff, who he previously said is the most shameless and pathological liar in Congress. In a piece for The Intercept, the journalist noted that Schiff opposed safeguards on the ability of Trump's FBI to spy on Americans — despite frequently suggesting that Trump was controlled by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

