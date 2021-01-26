Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Brit Manuela Rubs Self-Tanner On Her Body While Wearing Skimpy Lingerie
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Tuesday, January 26, American fitness model Brit Manuela made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing video for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The clip showed the 26-year-old standing in a white-walled room, while bathed in natural sunlight. Two gold stools with fur cushions can be seen in the background. The geotag suggested that the video was filmed in Los Angeles, California.

Brit flaunted her fantastic figure in skimpy lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a floral black lace bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. She finished off the sexy look with earrings and a pendant necklace. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in loose waves. In addition, she sported a white manicure that beautifully complemented her tan skin.

At the start of the video, Brit applied self-tanner from Bali Body to a tanning mitt. She then rubbed the mitt on her arm with her eyes closed. She proceeded to look at the camera and rubbed in the excess self-tanner on her stomach and her thigh.

The clip was paired with the song "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar, featuring H.E.R.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that she was practicing "self care." She also advertised for Bali Body by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

"[S]tunning!!!" wrote one fan, adding two heart-eye emoji to the comment.

"Ur skin is perfect," added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

"You are glowing brit [sic]," remarked another admirer.

"So angelic," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Brit is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a strappy white crop top and a pair of distressed blue jeans while posing on what appears to be a courtyard. That post has been liked over 43,000 times since it was shared.

