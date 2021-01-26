Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 26, 2021
Leah Remini Sizzles In A Hot Pink Suit & High Heels
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Actress Leah Remini shared a new Instagram upload where she looked sizzling in a hot pink pantsuit and high heels as she waited backstage for her appearance on the Wendy Williams Show. The former King of Queens star was there to publicize her newest gig as the host of the game series People Puzzler.

Leah looked gorgeous in the standout color, as she discussed her new endeavor in the caption of the social media share.

Leah sat with one leg crossed over the other. She wore a white shell underneath the tailored jacket which was paired with trousers that featured a wide leg. Running down the side was a thick stripe in a coordinating tone.

The actress added a pair of pink, sky-high strappy heels with a gold ankle strap. The open-toe design revealed her red pedicure. Her manicure featured a mix of red, with each of her ring fingers sporting a red and white design.

Her tresses were parted in the middle and blown out straight. Large curls were added midway down to the ends to give her hair movement.

The photograph was taken as Leah remotely signed into her appearance from home. Behind her, two Emmy awards for her work on the A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath were seen on a side table. A luxurious-looking white sofa with a black striped cushion was directly next to the golden statuettes.

Leah sat on a chair with a low rounded back and a stylized bottom. She was seated next to a large, round, glass-topped table upon which her black-rimmed glasses rested.

The office area also featured a computer and a lovely area rug in muted tones that appeared to have been placed over a dark-colored wood floor.

Along with continuing her work as an outspoken critic of the Scientology organization on her podcast Scientology: Fair Game, Leah has taken on the new gig as host of the fun game series People Puzzler. She was announced as the show's host in July, reported Deadline.

Leah's fans couldn't stop raving over how gorgeous she looked in the snap, as they took to the comments section of the IG share.

"Yes lady, looking gorgeous in pink, great color on you," wrote one follower.

"What is it like not to age?" questioned a second fan of the actress' ageless beauty.

"Always were and always will be the hottest woman alive," wrote a third Instagram user.

"You look ready to rock," penned a fourth admirer.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.