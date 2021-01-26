Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
WWE's Lacey Evans Slays In Lingerie & Stockings While Putting On A Show For Ric Flair
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

WWE superstar Lacey Evans took to Instagram ahead of last night's Monday Night Raw and shared a sultry snap with her 1.4 million followers, though she appeared to be chasing Ric Flair's attention at the time.

The photo depicted Evans standing in a room that was decorated with American flags, army uniforms, and her trademark "Sassy Southern Belle" dresses in the background. However, it was the former Marine who stole the show.

The blond bombshell stripped off for the occasion, rocking a red lingerie set that showed off her exquisite figure and provided her followers with a clear shot of her enviable legs, toned abs and massive cleavage. She teamed the racy get-up with matching suspenders and a sheer robe, which she left open.

While Evans and her lack of clothing captured the majority of the attention, it was difficult not to notice the Ric Flair cut-out that was visible in the background. The Hall of Famer's face was pasted onto a Bernie Sanders meme, suggesting that she was posing for Flair while also taking advantage of the Democrat's online popularity at the moment.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the 30-year-old recently started dating Flair on WWE television. The angle marks the latest polarizing romantic storyline to be portrayed on Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, but it may also be a sign of the direction that the company is heading in creatively.

In the accompanying caption, Evans encouraged wrestling fans to watch the latest episode of the red brand's weekly show. Her followers also responded enthusiastically to the upload, with over 140,000 hitting the like button as of this writing. Some of them even took the time to leave her a positive comment in the photo's replies section.

"Ric is the new Bernie," wrote one Instagram user.

"If this is how the [WWE] product was presented, I would watch. However, it's a far cry from this," wrote another Instagrammer.

"Why are you showing your juicy figure in this old man," asked a third fan on Instagram, who clearly believed that Evans can do better than the legendary 71-year-old.

Evans rarely posts saucy images, but she has been flaunting her figure more often in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to social media a few weeks ago to share another lingerie snap, which went down a treat with her many admirers. The pic featured her lying on a couch with a hat over her face, with most of her body on display.

