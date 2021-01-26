Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Joy Corrigan Rocks A Skimpy Floral Bikini Under Her Ski Gear While Enjoying A Day On The Slopes
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Joy Corrigan has her 679,000 Instagram followers drooling once again after sharing a smoking-hot new series of snaps to her feed.

The Victoria's Secret model heated up her page with the eye-popping post on Monday, January 25. The update featured six slides that included a combination of photos and videos in which she showed some serious skin while modeling two wildly different together in a beautiful winter wonderland.

Joy was snapped in Lake Tahoe, California, per the geotag, where she was seen spending a day on the slopes with an adorable dog named Rory. She was suited up in a set of bold orange ski gear from Strafe Outwear that included a jacket with white lining and matching pants that clung tightly to her hips and shapely thighs. She also wore a pair of furry brown boots and covered the top of her platinum locks with a knitted beige cap for some additional warmth.

While the winter threads offered the 26-year-old ample protection from the chilly temperatures she opted to take her snow-day look to the next level by rocking a flirty swimsuit from Skatie underneath her cozy layers. She left her jacket unzipped to reveal her bikini top that was in a colorful floral pattern. It featured a deep scoop neckline that showed off her ample cleavage, which was further enhanced by the garment's underwire-style cups. The piece also had thin spaghetti straps that drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders.

Joy steamed up the look even more by tugging down her snow pants in a teasing manner, offering her fans a peek at the matching bottoms of her scanty swimwear. The cheeky number boasted a thick waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and killer curves. Its straps were pulled high up on her hips, helping to draw attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

The update fared extremely well with the former Playboy hottie's massive online audience, who have awarded it nearly 10,000 likes in less than a day's time. An additional 257 notes flooded the comments section, many with compliments for Joy's jaw-dropping display.

"Absolutely stunning," one person wrote.

"So beautiful and amazing," gushed another fan.

"It's not easy for most to be cuter than that dog. You pulled it off with ease!!" a third follower remarked.

"You are perfect," added a fourth admirer.

Joy has been keeping her audience entertained with a number of stunning Instagram uploads lately. She recently shared a post that saw her model another duo of ensembles, one of which was a slinky gold dress. Fans went wild for those photos as well, awarding them more than 6,700 likes and 269 comments to date.

