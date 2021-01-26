Camila Bernal Leaves Little To The Imagination In Purple Lacy Lingerie

Camila Bernal sent temperatures soaring on Monday, January 25, when she shared a sizzling new post with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. The Latina stunner took to the app to post a couple of snapshots in which she bared her voluptuous curves by wearing a minuscule lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The slideshow included four similar photos, all of which showed Bernal standing in front of a full-length mirror as she used her phone to capture the selfies. The first and second showed her facing the mirror, while the third and fourth captured her from the back.

Bernal sported a purple two-piece set made from semi-sheer lace. The bra had an underwire structure and demi cups that were mainly see-through, though floral designs in the middle censored her breasts. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching panties with thin straps that she pulled up all the way to her waist, baring her curvy hips.

She wore her blond highlighted hair parted on the side and styled in perfectly straight strands that hung down her back. On her feet, Bernal wore simple black high-heeled sandals.

In the caption, Bernal expressed confusion about why Instagram has been deleting a lot of her content lately when she abides by its community guidelines.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 34,500 likes and over 400 comments. Many of her fans took to the comments section to respond to her caption, sharing their opinion as to why Instagram has been cracking down on so many accounts as of late. However, many other simply used the occasion to compliment Bernal on her body and beauty.

"Breaking the internet how fire the content is! IG really has been tripping. Politics!" one user wrote.

"It's alright girl I don't mind commenting again [two hot face emoji] haters gon hate," replied another one of her fans.

"You killin the archives if that is what they doing..... With your blessings you best work can be saved...... Keep my timeline with the heat you bring," a third admirer gushed.

"Man if u not built perfect I don't know what is," chimed in a fourth fan.

As those who follow her will know, Bernal isn't one to hide her killer body from her fans. Just last week, she uploaded another slideshow that saw her wearing a bright red two-piece bathing suit that put her ample booty front and center, as The Inquisitr has written. It boasted a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms with a thong back that drew attention to her glutes. She told her followers that she was "chasing waterfalls" as she opened her arms.