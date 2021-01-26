Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Anastasiya Kvitko Puts Her Hourglass Curves On Display In Skintight Jeans
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram share, Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 12 million followers with a shot in which she rocked a casual ensemble while posing near a sleek sports car. The photo was captured outdoors, and Anastasiya stood on a stretch of pavement with some immaculately landscaped greenery visible in the distance, as well as various large trees and a few skyscrapers.

She kept her ensemble simple, wearing a pair of light-wash jeans that were so tight they almost looked painted on. The bottoms were high-waisted, with the waistband settling right at her natural waist in a way that accentuated her hourglass shape. The pale denim hugged her shapely rear, before clinging to her toned thighs and calves. They had a skinny silhouette, and remained form-fitting down her entire lower body, highlighting her sculpted stems.

She paired the jeans with a long-sleeved crop top in a pale blue shade that looked gorgeous against her flawless skin. The fabric hugged her slender arms and waist, and the garment appeared to have a low-cut neckline. However, only a hint of her ample assets was visible as she had her body angled to the side in the sexy share.

Anastasiya brought the color palette of her outfit into her choice of accessories as well, carrying a structured bag in a pale blue shade that was almost identical to her long-sleeved shirt. The bag had gold hardware, and she held it in one hand as she gazed at something off in the distance.

She finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses and some slide-on shoes from Chanel, with the brand's logo visible across the top of her foot. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her back in a sleek style, reaching all the way to her waist.

The pastel tones of Anastasiya's ensemble popped against the burnt orange and black vehicle in front of her, and her lips were slightly parted as the camera captured her profile. Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 25,700 likes as well as 544 comments within just 57 minutes of going live.

"You are a blessing so unbelievably gorgeous," one fan wrote.

"Goddess," another commented.

"Wow you look beautiful as always," a third fan remarked, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

"Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears!" another follower added flirtatiously.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya took to Instagram with a video clip in which she rocked a sexy cable-knit look that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display. She walked elegantly around a luxurious-looking space with the sunlight streaming in through a large window, and looked stunning in the clip.

