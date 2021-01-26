Pamela Anderson Says 'I Am Free' In What She Claims Will Be Her Last Social Media Post

Pamela Anderson revealed she was now "free" after posting what she claimed would be her last social media statement across all platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can view the post here.

The blond bombshell claimed in the caption that she never really was interested in social media. Pamela said that now that she is settled into a life she is genuinely inspired by -- including reading and being in nature -- she is free.

The former Baywatch star thanked her 1.2 million Instagram, 877,000 Facebook and 1 million Twitter followers in the post for the love. She wished everyone blessings, strength, and inspiration moving forward and told her fans to follow their purpose in life and try not to be seduced by wasted time.

In addition, Pamela claimed that certain individuals want others to waste time and that these people can make money and have control over one's brain.

Getty Images | Kevin Winter

On Twitter, she linked to her IG update and added the caption, "goodbye social media." She used that same statement on her Facebook, as seen here.

Pamela accompanied her remarks with a color image of herself that filled the screen. Her eyes were hooded as she glanced down at the camera. Her lips were parted slightly, showing off the top of her teeth. Her blond hair was worn with heavy curtain bangs that brushed her dark eyebrows, while the remainder of her tresses cascaded over her bare shoulders and down her back.

Pamela's hands were clasped in front of her and her head was turned to the left side of her body.

One day earlier, on January 25, Pamela posted a sensual share where she used some poetry from the writer Anais Nin. In a caption for a photo taken earlier in her career, she used a message from the writer's eponymous diary, which was published when Nin was 63 years old, as reported by The Inquisitr.

There, she added Nin's words, which stated the writer chooses a man who compels her strength, makes enormous demands of her, does not doubt her courage or toughness, who does not see her as being naïve or innocent, and who has the courage to treat her like a woman.

Her followers added their own goodbyes to Pamela in the comments section of what could be her final upload.

"You will be missed! We love you so much!!! I am so happy that you are free n happy!!!!" one follower claimed.

"Well said monkey," a second fan wrote.