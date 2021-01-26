Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Tight Leggings & A Crop Top That Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of snaps in which she wore an activewear set that highlighted her incredible physique.

The photos were taken outdoors, and Katelyn posed on a stretch of pavement with a building as well as some power lines visible in the distance. The background was blurred, however, putting all the attention on Katelyn's flawless figure.

She tagged the activewear brand Body Engineers in the first image as well as in the caption, providing the information in case her followers were interested in picking up the look.

The sky above was a pale shade of blue, and the sunlight shone down on Katelyn's physique, illuminating her bronzed skin. She wore a pair of high-waisted leggings in a forest green shade, with a teal pattern on her thighs and a perforated section over her shins and calves. The eye-catching bottoms had a thick waistband that clung to her trim figure, reaching above her belly button, and the garment was fitted throughout. Her sculpted stems were on full display in the activewear, and she extended one foot to the side in a bold pose.

She paired the leggings with a unique top that was a cropped length, leaving plenty of her chiseled abs exposed. The piece had a high neckline and long sleeves, but a cut-out detail bared her armpits and added some visual interest to the look. Perforated fabric stretched over her forearms, and there was a small hole to place a thumb through on each sleeve. She finished the ensemble with a pair of plain black sneakers.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance as the photo was captured.

In the second shot, Katelyn was standing, showing off her fit figure in the two-piece set. She kept her attention on something in the distance, her lips slightly parted as the sunlight highlighted her cheekbones. She placed both hands on her thighs, and her fit body looked incredible in the set.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 8,100 likes as well as 245 comments within just one hour.

"Beautiful," one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Obsessed with this look," another follower remarked.

"Fit as always," a third fan chimed in.

"Amazing body, such an inspiration," another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared a steamy post in which she rocked a simple white bodysuit with a cleavage-baring neckline and a pair of light-wash distressed jeans. She left the jeans undone, and shared two spicy shots that highlighted her curvaceous physique.

