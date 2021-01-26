Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Laurence Bédard Bares Sensational Curves In See-Through Lingerie
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Laurence Bédard gave her nearly 3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, January 26, when she treated them to a hot new post. The Canadian bombshell took to the app to upload a couple of smoldering snapshots that saw her rocking a barely there lingerie set that did a whole lot more than showing than covering.

Both photos included in the slideshow featured Bédard in a bedroom as she faced the camera, glancing into the lens with seductive eyes and lips slightly parted.

Bédard sizzled in a two-piece set made from carmine lace that gave the garment a see-through effect. However, the material had enough floral designs over the cups to prevent too much skin from being shown. Around her waist, she wore a garter belt matching her underwear. The bra had narrow cups that emphasized her ample chest.

Bédard accessorized her look with a series of silver chain necklaces, including a cross pendant and nameplate, adding a rocker vibe to the shoot. Her deep brown hair was styled in a wavy bob, and she parted her bangs to the sides.

In the caption, Bédard raved about the lingerie sets from Fashion Nova, revealing that the post was an ad for the brand for which she is an ambassador, as stated in her Instagram bio.

The post has racked up more than 20,000 likes and upwards of 240 comments in under half an hour of going live, proving it was an immediate hit with her fans. They flocked to the comments section to share their admiration for Bédard, praising everything in the picture, from her hair, sensuality, outfit and tattoos.

"I have yet to see a bad picture of you Lolobe4. So gorgeous!" one of her admirers raved.

"Looks like it too specially when u wear it wow what a gorgeous woman," replied another user.

"Would like to have loads of tattoos as well. I think it's very sexy," a third fan chimed in.

"You are the most beautiful creature born on this planet and you have the best style. Well done and just keep it up Lolobe. I love you a lot," gushed a fourth follower.

Bédard has been teasing her loyal fans to a host of eye-popping images as of late. Late last week, she shared a photo of herself clad in a stylish one-piece bathing suit by Fashion Nova in which she exuded sex appeal and confidence, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It had a plunging neckline that reached down to her stomach, while the chest straps crossed above her breasts and tied behind the neck. The high-cut legs exposed her shapely curves.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.