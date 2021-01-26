Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Kelsie Jean Smeby Arches Her Back In Lavender Bra & Panties: 'Cute Lingerie Makes Me Happy'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Kelsie Jean Smeby showcased her sexy curves in a recent Instagram post, delighting her fans. She modeled a lingerie set from Fashion Nova -- a brand she is partnered with.

In the shot, Kelsie posed next to a wooden railing next to brilliant blue water. In the background were thatched huts on stilts built over the sea and a lovely sky with wispy white clouds.

Kelsie had her hand and her rounded backside on the railing and she arched her back, which caused her long brunette locks to hang in soft waves away from her body. The position emphasized her toned shoulders and arms and caused her ribs to be visible under her sunkissed skin.

Kelsie wore a lavender bra with gold chains that connected to two straps over her shoulder. The undergarment included two half cups covered in matching lace connected by a strip of similar material. The design revealed a generous amount of her ample cleavage, which pushed up over the irregular lacy edge. She paired it with panties that featured a small V-shaped piece of fabric that dipped low in the front, showing off her flat tummy. Thin straps rose over her hips, highlighting her slender waist. The model kept her accessories simple with large gold hoop earrings.

In her caption, Kelsie noted that she felt happy wearing a cute set of undergarments, and her fans appreciated the sentiment. At least 7,760 Instagram users hit the like button, and 130 took the time to compose an uplifting comment, praising the model's efforts.

"Wow, Kelsie! You have the most perfect body! This pose is pure fire. Keep up the great work," a fan enthused, adding flames, red lips, and hearts to complete the comment.

"Wow, always amazing in your pose and lingerie. You have the most spectacular and divine body in the world. You are a mesmerizing goddess. You look so beautifully perfect and sexy," a second devotee declared, liberally using the flame and heart emoji and adding a crown.

"Girl, you make this lingerie look good! So hot," a third Instagram user wrote, with hearts and a rose.

"You wearing this makes me happy too, Kelsie. Stunning," a fourth follower replied, including laughing, crying, and winking emoji.

Kelsie regularly shares cute pictures of herself modeling a variety of sexy outfits. She recently showed off her svelte figure in a tiny black two-piece with a matching sheer coverup and a large floppy sunhat, as The Inquisitr reported.

