Cuban Hottie Cindy Prado Heats Things Up In An Impossibly Small Floral-Print Bikini

Cindy Prado drew attention to her bombshell curves in the most recent addition to her Instagram feed. The January 26 update featured three images that saw her rocking the same sexy swimsuit.

The model stood in the center of the frame in the first shot. Cindy popped her hip to the side while playfully tugging at the bottom of her suit. Her head was tilted slightly to the side and her eyes were locked onto the camera's lens. Cindy stood straight up in photo number two, using her hands to adjust her suit. She stood in front of lush greenery, with a single palm tree taking up a good portion of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in St. Barths.

Her stance was slightly altered in the third shot. Cindy appeared in front of an infinity-edge pool which overlooked sparkling ocean waves and a pastel sky.

In her caption, Cindy indicated that she was wearing a bikini from Luli Fama Official's new collection. She wore a strapless top with a floral-print pattern that popped against her tan. It had thin straps on the top and bottom that held its cups in place. The center of the piece was open, leaving Cindy's cleavage in full view. At the top of each cup, the fabric was gathered. The neckline plunged low into her chest and teased even more of her bust.

Her bottoms featured the same floral-print fabric. The front dipped low in a V-line while her flat tummy and trim midsection were highlighted by a gold chain. The bottoms had thick sides and a high-rise cut that exposed her shapely thighs.

Cindy's hair was worn down with a center part. It had a few loose waves that gave the look a sexy vibe. She layered a few necklaces on her collarbone, which provided the perfect amount of bling to the beachside look.

The model's fans rewarded the trio of photos with more than 14,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Many of her admirers raved over Cindy's curves while others used emoji to convey their feelings.

"Swimwear is really beautiful and you are always perfect," one follower complimented with a single red heart.

"I like the second one the most," another fan added.

"Looks great on you. You're gorgeous," a third person chimed in with the addition of a few flames.

"Beautiful. I love your gorgeous silky body. Photo three is spectacular," added a fourth user.