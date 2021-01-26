Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Salma Hayek Goes Glam For Taco Tuesday In A Plunging Floral Dress That Teases A Peek At Her Voluptuous Chest
nsfw
Naomi Kennedy

Salma Hayek brought a bit of glam to her Taco Tuesday this week, dressing up in a fancy frock to indulge in the savory meal. The actress took to her Instagram account today to share a few snaps from the feast that have quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

The 54-year-old shared three photos in the eye-popping new addition to her feed in which she was seen standing over her stove and munching on the delicious mid-week treats. All the fixings for the meal -- including salsa, avocado, and lemon --sat on the counter next to her, which she proceeded to put together to make and eat another taco as the camera snapped away.

In the caption of the post, Salma noted that she had been in quarantine "too long," leading her to get all gussied up for her dinner in a beautiful floral dress. The garment featured long sleeves that fell loosely over her toned arms before buttoned tightly around her wrists, as well as dramatic, pouffy shoulders that gave the look a bit of edge. Its gorgeous pastel color scheme included pops of green, purple, and blue, making it perfectly on-trend for the spring season ahead.

Taking the Like A Boss star's look to the next level was its plunging v-neckline that teased a peek at her voluptuous cleavage, giving the ensemble a slightly seductive vibe. It also featured a smocked bodice that clung tightly to her chest, further accentuating her ample assets before flowing into a billowy skirt over her hips and legs.

Salma kept things simple, using only her wedding bands to provide some bling to her stunning outfit. She also left her brunette locks down, styling them in a middle part and loose waves that fell to perfectly frame her striking features and natural beauty.

Fans wasted no time in showing some love for the triple-pic update, awarding it more than 129,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well, where many complimented Salma for her breathtaking beauty and choice of attire.

"Looking good," one person wrote.

"One of the most beautiful and sexy in the world," gushed another fan.

"That dress though...where is it from! I need it asap," a third follower remarked.

"I'll have what she's having," quipped a fourth admirer.

Salma traded in her glam look for swimwear in another Instagram post over the weekend. Taking to her account on Sunday, the star sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her phenomenal figure in a red swimsuit that hugged her curves in all of the right ways.

