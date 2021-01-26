'The Talk' Host Carrie Ann Inaba Slays In A Red-Hot Ensemble

The Talk host Carrie Ann Inaba recently looked stunning in a red-hot ensemble. Her sizzling look had fans in a tizzy, with many of them remarking how the gorgeous 53-year-old slays her younger counterparts in the comments section of the share.

"You look so fresh! What a beautiful way to start the day. You slay!!!" one fan penned.

"Carrie Ann, you are beautiful inside and out, just wow," a second follower claimed.

"I definitely understand the serious side but I prefer to see you smiling gorgeous," a third Instagram user wrote.

"Absolutely beautiful, sending you lots of love and hugs. Have a happy day and many blessings," a fourth fan remarked.

The entertainment personality sat atop a bench and placed her elbows atop her knees for a serious-looking snap. Carrie Ann had a serene expression on her face while looking directly at the camera.

She wore a brick red ensemble, which included a pair of pants that had a flared bottom and were tapered up to her hips. She paired the bottoms with a sleeveless top that seemingly had a low neckline. She added a plain gold necklace to add some pizazz to her look.

Carrie Ann's brown hair was highlighted with golden streaks. She wore it with an off-center part, with the ends blown toward her face. She added a pair of thin gold hoops to her earlobes.

The Talk host sported a thin bracelet on her right wrist, as well as several gold rings on her right hand. She added black wedge sandals and painted her toenails in a deep red tone.

In the second image, the celebrity used her platform to spread some positivity. The graphic encouraged her 397,000 followers to stop waiting on the perfect time to take a leap of faith. She encouraged them to try even if they don't know how the result will be.

The Inquisitr reported that Carrie Ann wrote of how beneficial change can be in one's life in an Instagram post shared after Joe Biden's inauguration.

She said that no matter where on the spectrum you lie, big changes like the inauguration were, more than anything, an opportunity for people to evaluate and observe their own responses and consider what purpose change could serve in their lives.

Just one week earlier, Carrie Ann continued to inspire her followers by trying to teach them the benefits of chakra and how these energy centers work. She promised to guide them if they were interested in learning more about how they can benefit one's emotional and physical health.