Sly Stallone's Daughter, Sophia, Stuns In A Spaghetti-Strap Sundress In Late-Night Snap

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone's daughter, Sophia, stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers after sharing a late-night snap where she wore a pretty floral sundress.

The dress was a chic black color that accentuated the California native's sun-kissed skin. A bright red floral pattern covered the dark background and added both a major pop of color as well as a sweet and feminine touch to the look.

The garment featured spaghetti straps that exposed Sophia's toned shoulders and a low scooped neckline that showed off her décolletage. A small bow fastened the two sides of the dress at the center of her bust and created a small peek-a-boo accent. The garment was well-tailored to her torso and cinched throughout her midriff to show off her trim figure. The bottom of the dress was slightly more flowing, though still a sheath-style silhouette. The hem was extended below her knees, suggesting the dress was either midi or maxi in length.

Sophia accessorized with a pair of thick gold hoop earrings and sported a fun red manicure that coordinated with the floral pattern of her ensemble.

The Unwaxed podcaster styled her long blond locks in a loose and natural blowout and pushed her hair to the side so that her tresses cascaded down over her right shoulder. A few tendrils appeared windswept from the breeze.

The setting for the photo was a dock with a view of a canal and luxurious lit-up houses, suggesting the photo was taken after dusk. Lush green palm trees and a nearly-cloudless blue sky added some more color to the shot.

The social media star faced the camera and tilted her head to the side. She brought one hand up to her temple -- as if to tame her hair -- and rested the other at her waist to draw focus to her hourglass figure. In the caption, she discussed her happiness with her picturesque surroundings.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 40,000 likes and more than 500 comments within an hour.

"Oh my word, absolutely gorgeous," one awestruck user gushed, emphasizing the compliment with four heart-eye face emoji.

"Will you marry me?" a second person asked.

"You look so happy... you're glowing!" a third raved.

"Amazingly beautiful [and] pretty perfect from head to toe," a fourth fan proclaimed, concluding the comment with an amazed face symbol.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the aspiring artist had wowed fans late last year after showing off her latest artwork while rocking a tank top and Daisy Duke shorts.