January 26, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Her Curvy Hips In Sheer Lingerie
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Niece Waidhofer went into full bombshell mode for her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday morning. The busty brunette slayed as she served up a sultry look for her a steamy selfie.

In the racy pic, Niece rocked a sheer lingerie set. The white bra featured straps that crossed over her chest and wrapped around her neck as they accentuated her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching panties included daring cutouts and multiple straps that wrapped snugly around her petite waist. The undies were cut high over her curvy hips as she flaunted her muscular thighs in the process. Her taut tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap.

Niece stood in her bathroom for the photo. She had one leg crossed in front of the other and her back slightly arched. She allowed one arm to hang at her side, while her opposite hand held her phone up to snap the selfie. She tilted her head down and looked away from the lens as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, a shower stall and rugs could be seen. A lit candle was also on the counter.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek strands that she pinned back on the sides, and allowed to fall over her shoulders.

In the caption, Niece told her fans that she wore pasties under her bra so that Instagram wouldn't ban her account.

Niece's over 2.9 million followers didn't waste any time showing their love for the post. The photos garnered more than 47,000 likes within the first hour after they were shared on her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 560 messages.

"I love your outfits beautiful," one follower stated.

"Hope you have a great day," another wrote.

"Very pretty," a third user gushed.

"Absolutely beautiful!! Beautiful perfect sexy body!!" a fourth comment read.

The model doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her flawless figure in her online uploads. She often sports skimpy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, tight dresses, and more.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a pair of booty-less pants and a black lingerie top. To date, that post has racked up more than 143,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.

