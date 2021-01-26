WWE's Sasha Banks Puts On A Leggy Display In Pearl-Covered One-Piece Bodysuit To Celebrate Her Birthday

Sasha Banks took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 26, and shared a stylish snap with her 5 million followers on the image-sharing platform, much to their delight. The WWE superstar was celebrating her 29th birthday at the time, and she rocked a memorable outfit for the occasion.

The photo saw Banks lying in front of a plain backdrop and gazing into the camera with a mysterious smile on her face. She put on a leggy display while sporting a fashionable embellished bodysuit that was see-through and covered in pearls.

The arm areas of the attire featured light blue flowery sleeves that added some extra layers to the get-up. The wrestler also boasted her trademark blue hair for the occasion, ensuring that her color scheme matched across the board.

In the picture's accompanying caption, Banks acknowledged that it was her birthday and gave shout outs to all of the relevant people and brands who helped make her look great in the snap. She credited four in total.

Banks' fans also responded positively to the upload, with 181,000 hitting the like button as of this writing. Some of them also took the time out of their days to give "The Boss" a compliment in the comments section.

"Do you have any plans for the day?" asked one Instagram user.

"I love you so much," confessed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a love heart and sad face emoji. The latter emoji suggested that the social media user was disappointed because the love wasn't reciprocated.

"Happy Birthday Girl! May this year be filled with nothing but prosperity, success and goal-shattering milestones," wrote a third Instagrammer.

Impact Wrestling star Tenille Dashwood -- who is no stranger to lighting up social media with stunning images -- also made an appearance on Instagram, sharing three flame emoji in response to Banks' photo.

These types of sentiments were echoed throughout the replies, with Banks' admirers showing up in their droves to celebrate her big day and praise her beauty.

"The Boss" has treated her fans to several hot snaps in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar took to social media and shared a pic of her rocking a sparkly bra and thong, which went down a treat with her admirers.

Banks has also been riding high on WWE television recently, as she is the current holder of the SmackDown Women's Championship. She has held the gold since last October and shows no signs of losing it soon.