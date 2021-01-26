'The Snoopy Show' To Debut On Apple TV Plus This February

A new streaming series featuring the exploits of Charlie Brown and his devoted beagle will be the basis of The Snoopy Show which will debut on Apple TV+ beginning February 5. The series will feature Snoopy and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures.

The show's official page at Apple TV+ noted that while the pup may seem like "just a happy-dancin', bone-lovin', doghouse-sittin' pup," he's more than that.

"He's Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm wrestler Masked Marvel. He's a World War I flying ace who battles the Red Baron."

The animated show will feature all of the beloved animated character's personas in this brand-new comedy based upon the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

Apple TV Plus

In a trailer seen below, Snoopy's exploits appear to have not changed since the beloved four-legged companion first made his appearance in October 1950.

The strip was originally published in just seven United States newspapers at the time of its debut. It grew in popularity after a book of reprints of the comics helped it to gain a broader audience, reported History.

Peanuts would go on to become syndicated in more than 2,600 newspapers around the globe and read by more than 350 million people in 75 countries. Its four-legged star has become one of the most beloved illustrated characters in the entertainment world. Each episode consists of three, seven-minute cartoons which will be based on the comic strip series.

Other characters from the cartoons and specials include Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty, Sally, Rerun, and Marcie.

The Inquisitr previously reported that most of the yearly televised specials starring the animated group of pals moved online to Apple TV+ as part of a corporate deal.

It is on the streaming service that Snoopy fans can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, as well as It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and A Charlie Brown Christmas as part of the platform's deal where they have exclusive rights to the classics.

Other Apple Originals featuring the Peanuts gang include Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, and Snoopy in Space, currently streaming on the network, reported Deadline.

Voice actors include Ethan Pugiotto as Charlie Brown, Terry McGurrin as Snoopy, Rob Tinkler as Woodstock, Christian Dal Dosso as Franklin, Isabella Leo as Lucy, Wyatt White as Linus, Holly Gorski as Marcie, Hattie Kragten as Sally, Isis Moore as Peppermint Patty, and Milo Toriel-McGibbon as Rerun.