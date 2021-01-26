Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In A Sexy Top With A Unique Neckline
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore stunned her 881,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a double update in which she rocked a sexy top with a unique neckline. The garment was from the brand Oh Polly, a label Tarsha has worn on her Instagram page before. She tagged the company's own page in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers were interested in picking up the piece.

She stood indoors in an ornate space that appeared to be circular in shape, with eye-catching black-and-white tile on the ground and deep chocolate brown walls. A large chandelier hung in the center of the room, illuminating the space with a warm glow.

Tarsha stood in the middle of it all, and rocked an off-the-shoulder top that left little to the imagination. The garment left her chest and shoulders exposed, with thick horizontal straps of fabric stretching over her upper arms. The neckline had two points over her breasts paired with a v-neck detail in the middle, revealing plenty of her tantalizing cleavage.

The fabric had a bit of a sheen to it, and the piece was fitted throughout, clinging to Tarsha's slim waist before ending partway down her torso. A sliver of her toned stomach was on display in the look, and in the first slide she posed with her hands lingering in front of her abdomen.

She paired the shirt with simple black denim bottoms, and accessorized with a black Gucci belt with gold hardware. She also added a delicate necklace and a ring on each hand.

Tarsha's long locks were parted in the middle, and the tresses cascaded down her back, with a few strands framing her face and brushing her chest.

For the second slide, she raised both hands, brushing her silky strands away from her face as she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 11,300 likes within just four hours of going live, as well as 89 comments from her audience.

"Unreal," one fan wrote, captivated by the share.

"So gorgeous," another chimed in, followed by a flame emoji.

"This is stunning," a third follower remarked.

"You are so beautiful," yet another commented, including a string of emoji with the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha delighted her audience with a steamy snap in which she rocked a dark gray bandeau-style top and draped skirt that left plenty of her flawless figure on display. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in beachy waves, and her bronzed skin gleamed in the natural sunlight.

