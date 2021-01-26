Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Devin Brugman Flaunts Ample Chest & Flat Abs In Textured Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Bikini designer Devin Brugman seems to enjoy sharing snaps that feature her rocking her chic sense of style. On Tuesday, the brunette beauty posted an update on Instagram that saw her flaunting her fabulous figure in a burnt orange bikini while she relaxed near the ocean.

Devin's swimsuit was made of a textured fabric. It had classic triangle cups which left plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms were equally skimpy with straps tied into loopy bows pulled near her waist.

The popular influencer wore her hair down in loose waves, and she accessorized with hoop earrings, dangle bracelets and a few rings.

According to the geotag, the entrepreneur was at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a resort located in Cabo, Mexico. The post consisted of two snapshots that saw her posing near a swimming pool on a deck that overlooked the ocean. Palm trees and other tropical plants were arranged around the area.

In the first photo, Devin sported a pair of sunglasses. She leaned against the pool with her arms on the edge. A tequila bottle and two small shot glasses were next to her. With her face turned toward the lens, she smiled as she flaunted her voluptuous chest and flat abs. She also showed off the side of her booty and shapely thighs.

Devin was on her back in the second picture. With her head dangling off the edge of a cushion, she ran her hands through her hair. The pose gave her followers a nice look at some sideboob. A tattoo on her side called attention to her trim midsection, while the sunlight highlighted her bronzed skin.

The post was popular with her followers, racking up more than 17,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, she mentioned the drinks, while also tagging Monday Swimwear as the makers of the bathing suit.

Her online audience seemed to enjoy the post, and many left compliments.

"Unreal. You are the ultimate from the Gods. You define glamour, grace and elegance," one fan wrote, adding a gift emoji.

"You are so hot!" a second Instagram user chimed in.

"You're amazing goddess babe," a third admirer added with smiley face and flame emoji.

"You look so beautiful," a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the month, Devin shared an update that featured her rocking an all-black set that included a crop top and a miniskirt. The shirt had a plunging neckline and was knotted below her breasts. The skirt had a mid-rise cut and a flared hem.

