January 26, 2021
Ashnikko Goes Bold In Zip-Up Bodysuit & Fishnet Tights
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Ashnikko took to Instagram to give fans another update. The singer is known for her bold sense of fashion and continues to make an impression on her followers. Her most recent post is no exception.

The "No Brainer" songstress wore a black bodysuit that featured a zip going up the middle and lace-up detailing on the sides. Ashnikko left the attire half unzipped, which helped showcase the blue long-sleeved garment underneath. She rocked matching fishnet tights and what looked to be another pair of tights over the top. Ashnikko opted for chunky black leather boots with multicolored laces. She accessorized with numerous necklaces and applied some noticable makeup underneath her eyes. Ashnikko is known for her trademark blue hair and styled her long locks in two side ponytails. She sported a full fringe and had two horns placed on top.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ashnikko was captured from a low angle in the middle of a large empty room. She raised one hand above her head and placed the other just below her chin. The entertainer gazed down at the camera lens with a fierce look and let her right ponytail drape in front of her shoulder.

In the next slide, Ashnikko sported a similar stance but tugged at her locks.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped closer up while continuing to hold her hair. Ashnikko stared at the camera with a mouth-open expression and pushed her left leg forward.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Grace Ellington, hairstylist Claire Moore, and fashion stylist Holly Wood for helping her achieve this look.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 125,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 909,000 followers.

"I LOVE U SO MUCH," one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

"YOU ARE SO STUNNING I CANT AJSHSHBDBDBS," another passionate fan shared.

"You are my queen," remarked a third fan.

"perhaps I'm in love w u a little," a fourth admirer commented.

Ashnikko has been building up her following over the past few years and recently dropped her debut mixtape, Demidevil, in January of 2021. According to The Official Charts, the project debuted at No. 19 in the U.K.

Her most recent single, "Deal with It," features music icon Kelis. The music video, which can be watched on her official YouTube channel, has achieved more than 4.1 million times within one week.

