'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Carter Asks Ridge To Play An Important Role

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 26, reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will find himself in an awkward position. When Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) asks the dressmaker to play a key role on the most important day of his life, he knows that he needs to question his nephew about his intentions. He has picked up on a vibe between Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Carter's fiancée. Will Zende confess or keep his uncle in the dark?

Planning A Wedding

The only person who's still excited about the upcoming wedding is Carter. He is madly in love with his fiancée and cannot wait to tie the knot. He recently told Zoe that he wants to set a date for their impending nuptials. However, it doesn't seem as if she shares his enthusiasm.

Carter will ask Ridge to be his best man, per TV Guide. He looks up to the Forrester Creations co-CEO and knows that he can count on him. Ridge has also been married several times and could give him some invaluable advice. Unfortunately, the dressmaker may have some disturbing news for Carter.

On several occasions, Ridge has sensed that there was more to Zende and Zoe's friendship than what meets the eye. He has noticed that when he unexpectedly enters a room, the conversation dries up between the pair. Zoe has also openly flirted with his nephew. Has she got an eye on the designer?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe reaches out to Zende, showing him the delayed text and hoping there is still a chance for them to be together. pic.twitter.com/YZH9Z3Jjwv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 26, 2021

Ridge Confronts Zende

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that after Carter asks Ridge to be his best man, he will walk into the office where Zoe and Zende were speaking. Again, an awkward silence ensues.

What Ridge doesn't know is that the model just asked the designer if he has feelings for her, as seen in the above image. If she had received his text message in time, she may have never agreed to marry Carter.

After Zoe leaves the design room, Ridge will turn on Zende. He wants to confirm his suspicions and asks his nephew if he and the model are having an affair behind Carter's back. He knows that something is going on between them and demands to know what it is.

However, Zende can safely deny that he and Zoe are busy with anything untoward. They haven't done anything that will jeopardize her relationship with Carter. He respects Carter and wouldn't hurt him.

While Zende may be sincere when he answers Ridge, Zoe's making plans of her own. She plans to satisfy her lust and will pitch up at Zende's place because she wants to seduce him.