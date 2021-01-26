Kindly Myers Gets Sun-Drenched In A String Bikini While Sharing A Motivational Quote

Kindly Myers has been all about the bikini this past month. The model took to her Instagram feed on January 26 to share another smoking-hot photo which featured her in minimal attire.

She posed on top of a concrete wall with a stone front. Her backdrop included a few leafy green palm trees and a sliver of blue sky. The image featured Kindly sitting in profile with her left leg extended on top of the structure and her right leg draped over the side. She arched her back and looked toward the sky as she ran one hand through her silky blond tresses. Her other hand was on top of the wall, and it appeared to be helping her keep her balance. Kindly geotagged The Heavyweight Factory as her location.

She opted for a two-piece swimsuit that did her nothing but favors. Her bikini was a basic black color that helped enhance her allover glow. Kindly wore a halter-style top which secured around the back of her neck. It had a scooped neckline and a set of tiny, triangle cups which left her ample bust well on display. Another thin string stretched tightly around her sides and was tied in a bow in the center of Kindly's back.

The "Professional Smokeshow" teamed the look with a pair of equally racy bottoms. They had thin side straps tied in dainty bows on her hips. The fit helped to highlight her flat tummy and slender midsection. The high-cut design also left Kindly's shapely thighs in full view, while the back boasted a cheeky cut which bared her pert derriere.

Her tresses tumbled down the middle of her back and had a natural wave. Kindly accessorized with a diamond ring which provided her look with just the right amount of bling. She shared a motivational quote in her caption and made sure to credit her photographer for snapping the sexy shot.

Fans were far from shy about showering the update with praise. During its first few minutes live, the image has amassed more than 2,300 likes and 90-plus comments. Several fans applauded Kindly's figure while a few others used emoji instead.

"Thank you for the beautiful photos every day. Makes my day," one follower wrote with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

"Your are are very the most universe body beautiful queen I love youu I need you," a second social media user added.

"The best looking woman I have seen!" a third gushed alongside a series of flames.

"Beautiful princess so gorgeous happy Tuesday have a great day," one more chimed in.