Demi Lovato 'Hungry' To Star In New NBC Comedy Series About Food Issues

Demi Lovato is making a return to scripted television. The singer and actress -- who first found fame as one of the young stars of the Barney educational series as well as Disney Channel's Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance -- will star in the series Hungry, a comedy about food issues.

Deadline reported that the entertainer will not only star in but also executive produce the program along with Will & Grace writer and Hot in Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin. Also producing is Sean Hayes from Will & Grace and his production partner Todd Milliner. Demi's manager, Scooter Braun, will have a hand in producing as well.

She added the Deadline link to her Instagram story to share the news with her 97.6 million followers.

Hungry will showcase a group of friends, members of a food issues group. The pals support each other as they look for love and success -- and, "the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

E! Entertainment | Christopher Polk

While Demi has appeared on many television programs in the past in both guest-starring or limited roles, this is her first time as the lead in a scripted situation comedy since 2009's Sonny with a Chance. The show was one of three on the children's network at the time which used a show-within-a-show format. Others included The Famous Jett Jackson and the series Shake It Up, starring Zendaya and Bella Thorne.

Prior to this, Demi was seen as part of the cast of Glee for Season 5 of the show. She appeared in six episodes in the role of a struggling New York-based artist named Dani, and she acted alongside the late Naya Rivera as her love interest.

Demi also starred in the final season of Will & Grace as a young woman named Jenny, a surrogate who carried a child for Will (Eric McCormack).

The entertainer recently performed during the inauguration celebration for the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

In a video seen on Instagram here, Demi sang the Bill Withers song "Lovely Day" alongside healthcare workers across the country as Biden, wife Jill, grandson Beau (named for the president's late son), and their family danced along. For her performance, Demi wore a white shell and a tan pantsuit set with large shoulders and loose-fitting, high-waisted pants. Her pink hair was brushed forward onto her forehead. She added oversized silver hoop earrings and large rings on her fingers, while her nails were painted pink to match her hair and lipstick.