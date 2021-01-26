Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Bri Teresi Sizzles In Lacy Lingerie While Petting Cat
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Model Bri Teresi did not let a little rain dampen the mood in her latest Instagram share. The blond bombshell shared a video that saw her enjoying some downtime while petting her cat and drinking tea, while wearing a maroon baby doll nightie.

Bri's lingerie had a plunging neckline which exposed plenty of her chest. White lace details on the edges of the cups and around the waist gave the number a feminine vibe. The bottom was slit up the front, revealing her flat abs.

The update was presented in a video format. Bri sat on a wooden bench near a window overlooking a yard. Trees dotted the skyline in the distance, with a cloudy sky above.

Bri sat with her back against the arm of the bench, holding a cup of tea. One of her legs was extended in front of her while her other foot was on the other bench arm. The pose gave her online audience a nice look at her lean pins. It also showcased her ample chest as well as her toned tummy. A white cat with black spots on its head sat between her legs.

The clip began with Bri reaching down and petting the cat. The camera panned around as she smiled before taking a drink from the cup. The video jumped to another scene of the model smiling as she played with the animal.

In the caption, Bri mentioned the weather and asked her followers if they would hang out with her.

As expected, the question generated a flurry of colorful remarks. Many of them came from followers gushing over how hot Bri looked.

"Sure, I would spend a rainy day with you or a sunny one too. At a golf course or the beach," one admirer wrote, adding a variety of emoji that included a sun and a umbrella.

"It doesn't have to be raining I would spend any day with you I especially would love a golf day with you," a second Instagram user chimed in.

"Truly stunning and beautiful pose of purrrrfection," quipped a third fan with several kissing emoji.

"What a gorgeous pussycat beautiful and lovely lady with that gorgeous hot body pretty smile and lovely legs enjoy," a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the month, Bri shared a snap which captured her looking smoking hot in a black lace negligee that featured a sexy cut-out section between her breasts. She leaned against a wall while lifting the hem of the garment.

