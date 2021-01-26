Christine Quinn Lies On A Palm Tree In Impossibly Tiny Swimsuit In Bora Bora

Christine Quinn put her flawless figure on show in a seriously tiny swimsuit while soaking up the sun in Bora Bora this week. The Selling Sunset star and real estate agent stunned fans with her January 25 upload, in which she arched her back while leaning on a palm tree.

The 31-year-old shared two stunning photos from the beach. In the first, she reclined on a tree, which grew almost sideways out of the sand. She rested her back and booty on the trunk and bent her toned, left leg, with her right foot on the ground and both hands on her forehead.

Christine flashed plenty of her toned torso in the minuscule black swim number, which completely exposed her flat tummy. It appeared to have only a tiny piece of material over her chest and another that stretched over her hips and around her back.

She tilted her head up toward the stunning bright blue sky as her long, blond locks cascaded down.

The stunning beach scenery surrounded her, including a collection of palm trees which grew around the crystal clear water.

Christine stayed in the same place for the second snap but turned her head left and placed her hand on the side of her booty with the other on the top of her head.

She shared an inspirational quote in the caption, and fans flooded the comments section, including a famous face.

"Damn girl," commented Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga with a fire symbol.

"Body ody ody ody," a user wrote alongside three of the same emoji, referring to the Megan Thee Stallion song.

"Body goals," another admirer commented with a kissing lips emoji.

"WOW okay queen we weren't ready," another person wrote with several fire, loudly crying faces, and heart eye face symbols.

Christine's latest upload amassed more than 85,300 likes and 1,600-plus comments in under 14 hours, making it a hit with her 1.5 million followers.

According to her geotag, she was soaking up the sun at the Four Seasons Resort. She tagged the accounts of tan artist Isabel Alysa and diamond specialist H. Dayan & Co on the first snap.

Christine previously gave fans a look at her trip last week when she posed in a red Louis Vuitton string two-piece for two sultry selfies, in which she tousled her long, blond locks. She brushed up her eyebrows to show off a new look and asked her followers if they liked it in the caption.