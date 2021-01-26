Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Debuts Dramatic New Eye Tattoo
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick debuted a dramatic new eye tattoo in a slideshow of images uploaded to her Instagram account. The reality television star has added to existing body art on her left arm, ink which included a rose, with the intention of creating a sleeve of permanent artwork.

Her forearm already had a design of a black outlined rose close to her wrist and the word "misunderstood" written in a script font.

In a slideshow of four images, Angelina shared the before-and-after of the process. This included a visit to artist Andrew Russo of Ink Couture NYC in Staten Island who added the design to her growing collection. Angelina's intent is to create a half-sleeve of meaningful images on her lower arm.

The first snap posted to the upload was a side-by-side image of Angelina's forearm before and after her latest tattoo.

In a second slide, Angelina modeled a t-shirt from the shop and extended her newly decorated arm toward the camera where her fans could get a better look at the ink. A third photograph included the reality star with other members of the shop staff.

In the last pic, fans were able to get a better look at the process of creating Angelina's latest tattoo.

Artist Andrew Russo was seen in the final clip as he used a monitor next to his workstation and carefully placed final enhancements, adding details from a nearby photograph. He used shading where necessary so that the final product looked realistic.

While Angelina did not say if the eye was a photograph of her own peeper, the image on the monitor appeared to closely resemble that of the television personality's.

Below the new body art was a rose, a tat which Angelina chose to have enhanced at the same time she added her latest ink. Prior to the addition, the bloom was just a line drawing. After being detailed, the flower popped with the addition of leaves and shading to make it appear more realistic.

"Omgg those are so rad!! The detail and realism are amazing!!" claimed one fan.

"Oh wow!! That is amazing, absolutely love it! I've always wanted a realistic eye tattoo. I love how detailed it is," wrote a second follower.

"I love the glare in the eyeball! Looks so real!" remarked a third Instagram user.

"That looks amazing! That artist is very talented," chimed in a fourth fan.

