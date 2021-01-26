Donald Trump Launches 'Office Of The Former President' To 'Carry On' Agenda

Donald Trump released a statement on Monday announcing the launch of the "Office of the Former President," as reported by Business Insider. The office will be based out of Palm Beach County, Florida, also home to the Mar-a-Lago resort he currently resides at following his exit from the White House prior to Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. The office will manage Trump's affairs in relation to continuing the goals of his administration.

"The office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondences, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism," the statement read.

The announcement ended by describing him as someone who will "always and forever be a champion of the American people."

Since the end of his term, Trump has not made any public statements, in part due to his ban from most social media platforms after his false comments of fraud in the 2020 presidential election led to riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

"We'll do something, but not just yet," he told a Washington Examiner reporter on Friday in a brief conversation relating to his future.

The Former Presidents Act was established in 1958 and provides money to be used for such an endeavor, as well as access to classified security briefings, personal security and a pension. However, it is unclear whether Trump will be granted the liberties his fellow former presidents receive, as Monday also saw the Senate receive an impeachment article from the House of Representatives.

Trump was impeached by the House for the second time on January 13 and charged with inciting the crowd that went on to storm the Capitol. His trial in the Senate will begin on February 9. If convicted, Trump will lose access to the normal amenities granted to past presidents and will be unable to return to electoral politics. While he has not made recent comments on the forthcoming trial, Trump has been establishing a defense team for the process.

Little has been made public about his routine in the days since his term ended. A recent report by The Inquisitr suggests he is still an avid follower of the news and has been allegedly "hate-watching" television interviews by Dr. Anthony Fauci that see the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appear to make veiled criticisms of the Trump administration while praising Biden and his team.