Madison Beer Puts On A Glam Display In Short, Tight-Fitted Corset Dress

Madison Beer took to Instagram to give fans another update. The singer is no stranger to putting on a glam display and looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest upload.

The "Home With You" hitmaker stunned in a cream dress that had sheer lace detailing across the top. The item of clothing had short sleeves that hung off both her shoulders and frilly detailing at the bottom. The bodice featured a tight corset of the same color that cinched in her waist. The attire showcased her decolletage area and fell above her upper thigh, displaying her legs. Beer teamed the look with white ankle socks and footwear of the same color. She styled her brunette hair down for the occasion and accessorized herself with a bracelet.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Beer was captured from head-to-toe on an orange sofa with a floral pattern all over in front of a window display. The songstress spread her legs out and rested her elbow on the arms of the chair. Beer was photographed laying down next to a vintage telephone and placed her upper body on a silky old-fashioned cushion. She held the phone to her ear and gazed to her right with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, Beer sported a similar pose. However, she gave the camera lens full eye contact.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist Meli Dee, makeup artist Brooke Hill, and fashion stylist Kris Fe for helping her achieve this killer look.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 1.5 million likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 22.1 million followers.

"Omfg, she is so stunning," one user wrote.

"YOURE SO PRETTY WHAT," another person shared passionately in capital letters.

"how can someone be this perfect, like how," remarked a third fan.

"now i rlly believe god is a woman," a fourth admirer commented.

Slaying with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Beer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she attended last year's MTV Video Music Awards ceremony and wowed in a mini black dress on the red carpet. The attire had long cut-out sleeves that covered her hands and semi-sheer detailing. Beer rocked a pair of heels that matched her attire and showed off her pedicure toes that were painted with a coat of white polish. She wore her long blond and brunette hair down with a middle part and looked effortlessly chic.