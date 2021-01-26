Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 26, 2021
'Double Shot At Love' Star Derynn Paige Is A Goddess In Navy Blue Lingerie With See-Through Panels
nsfw
Lucille Barilla

Derynn Paige looked like a goddess in a new Instagram upload where the Double Shot at Love star showed off her beautiful body in a navy blue lingerie set.

The reality television personality, who also owns the small business Goddess of Easton, added an image in which she modeled one of the items from her line. The snap was apparently taken in the golden hour, and her body was illuminated by the setting sun as she leaned against a wall.

As she looked away from the camera into the direction of the descending sun, Derynn tilted her head to the right and raised her right arm. She rested her forearm on the crown of her head, while her left arm was slightly raised next to her waist.

Derynn modeled a matching lace set from her line, a bra and high-waisted panties. The bra featured thin straps and cups with nude-colored panels in the center, covered with a lacy layer. Underneath the cups was a thick, solid-colored panel. A thin strip of satin ribbon ran vertically below each cup and added a sweet style detail.

Derynn's flat stomach and trim waist were highlighted by the higher cut of the low-slung panty. It had many of the style details as the bra, including a semi-sheer lace panel right in the center.

The reality television personality, who starred alongside Jersey Shore celebs Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino in the MTV series, showed off her tanned body. Her deep complexion contrasted dramatically against her raven-colored hair. Her ultra-long tresses were styled in loose curls which cascaded over her shoulder and down her back.

Derynn asked her 295,000 followers to support small businesses in a corresponding hashtag and also tagged her IG page for Goddess of Easton, where users can peruse many of the items she sells, which include lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear.

Many of her followers used a fire emoji to respond to the new upload.

Others complimented Derynn on the unique hue of the undergarment.

"Yes, love that color on you," penned one fan.

Photographer Anthony Bencivenga, who was tagged as the person who snapped the session, called this particular image his favorite of their shoot.

"Pure perfection, breathtaking. I love the lingerie, so beautiful," wrote a second Instagram user.

"I feel like I'm looking at the intimate section of the old Sears catalogs!" chimed in a third follower of the television star.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.