Madonna Leans On 15-Year-Old Daughter's Shoulder For Cute Mirror Selfie

Madonna took to Instagram to give fans another update. The mom-of-six is no stranger to sharing content of her children and posted an adorable selfie with her 15-year-old daughter, Mercy James, for her most recent post.

The "Drowned World/Substitute for Love" hitmaker stunned in a blue hoodie with a gray and white tie-dye wash effect. The item of clothing appeared to be loose-fitted and showcased a hint of the garment underneath. She wrapped a black bag around her body that featured white lettering all over. Madonna styled her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion.

Mercy opted for a short-sleeved blue T-shirt with black text on the left side. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, rings, a hair scrunchie, and bracelets on each wrist. Mercy wore her dark hair in braids with a middle part.

In the first of nine photos, the cute snapshot saw Mercy take the selfie in the mirror with a phone device. Madonna leaned on her daughter's shoulder and wrapped her right arm around her. She rested her hand on Mercy's shoulder while the music icon gazed into the screen of the phone and sported a soft expression. She let her locks drape in front of her and still managed to showcase her signature heart-shaped face.

In the ninth and final frame, Madonna posed in a black-and-white group shot with her kids and their friends inside a skateboarding park. The Grammy Award-winning star opted for a pair of shades and a black jacket with a hood.

For her caption, Madonna expressed that these images showcase how she celebrated her child's birthday. According to the Daily Mail , Mercy turned 15 on January 23.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 128,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 15.7 million followers.

"Love everything about this pic," one user wrote.

"Mercy is a beautiful soul... you can see it," another person shared.

"Happy birthday Mercy!!! You are such a fierce and cool young woman," remarked a third fan.

"There is so much love in every single last one of these pictures," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Madonna. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her pink locks while wearing a multicolored dress that mainly consisted of royal blue, magenta, navy, and green. Madonna accessorized with a black hat and held onto a walking stick of the same color.