Rumer Willis Leans Over In A Thong For Stunning Underwear Photos: 'Hot Girl Sh*t'

Rumer Willis stunned in two lingerie photos uploaded to her Instagram account this week as she shared more images from her shoot with CUUP. In the snaps, which were posted on January 25 and can be seen here, the actress wowed in a yellow and a dark green set as she told fans about the importance of loving themselves.

In the first snap, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress showed off her fit figure in a bright yellow underwire balconette bra with thick straps over both shoulders. She paired it with matching high-waisted panties which were pulled up to her navel.

Rumer kneeled on her bed with her long, dark, curly locks cascading down her back. She put her right hand up to her face and touched her hair as she tilted her head and looked at the camera. There were several framed pictures behind her. The star posed on clay-colored sheets while her dog relaxed in front of her.

In the second snap, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant showed a little more skin. Rumer was photographed from the side as she rocked thong panties and a matching sheer bra with thin, adjustable straps. She leaned forward and placed both hands on a cabinet with a record player on top.

Rumer looked down, and her ringlets fell over her shoulder.

Getty Images | David Becker

"2021 hot girl sh*t= loving yourself," she wrote in the caption. Fans heaped praise on her via the comments section.

"You are a beautiful combination of your Daddy and Mami!!! They made a gorgeous creation!!" one person wrote with a red heart, referring to her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

"One more thing...Hot Damn," another person wrote alongside four fire symbols.

"You are absolutely looking beautiful," a third fan commented with a kissing face.

"Stunning," another added.

Proving very popular, her upload amassed more than 34,000 likes and 820-plus comments in under 14 hours.

Rumer posted it a day after she opened up in an emotional caption about why she decided to pose for the photo shoot. The star shared a series of shots in the dark green underwear set and told her 863,000 Instagram followers she initially felt "extremely nervous about taking photos in my underwear" but decided to model for the brand because of its inclusive ethos.

Rumer shared how she struggled with body confidence as a young girl and has "worked tirelessly since" to "love myself, love my body, my face."