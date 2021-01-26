Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

January 26, 2021
Adrienne Bailon Stuns In Cropped Hoodie While Showing Off Her Beautiful Curls
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to give fans another update. The former 3LW member is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a comfy number for her most recent post.

The "No More (Baby I'ma Do It Right)" hitmaker stunned in a basic cropped white hoodie. She teamed the ensemble with matching high-waisted joggers and wrapped herself up in a long gray trench coat. Bailon completed her look with white lace-up sneakers and held onto a navy baseball cap. She wore stylish glasses with circular frames and styled her curly brunette hair down for the occasion.

The 37-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first, Bailon was captured in front of a large white shelving unit that was filled with books. She crossed her legs over and placed one hand in her left pocket. The entertainer gazed directly at the camera lens and pushed the majority of her locks over to one side.

In the next slide, Bailon sported a similar stance but gazed up to her right.

In the fourth frame, the songstress, who is currently on the panel for The Real, lightly tugged at her locks while tilting her head to the right.

For her caption, she informed fans that she was in New York and that her husband, Israel Houghton, took the snapshots.

In the tags, Bailon credited her luxury loungewear brand, LA VOÛTE, for her attire.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 150,000 likes and over 870 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

"Hahaha this caption totally brought memories of my high school days. Hair was wet, cold, and crunchy from all that rave hair gel. you look amazing," one user wrote.

"Living for the natural hair!" another person shared.

"Queen of posing in front of a book shelf," remarked a third fan, adding the crown emoji.

"So pretty!! I always loved your curly hair, it looks like Chanel from The Cheetah Girls," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black garment that featured a rollneck. Bailon wore a matching skirt that fell below her knees and leather knee-high boots. She dressed for the weather and put on tan-colored coat that had black buttons and a belt that was tied up from the front. Bailon scraped back her hair into a high bun and accessorized with shades and earrings.

Latest Headlines

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021

Devin Nunes Says Conservatives Need Alternative Social Media Platforms 

February 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Lonzo Ball

February 20, 2021

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

February 20, 2021

Sarah Houchens Rocks Yellow Thong That Drives Fans Wild

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.