Adrienne Bailon Stuns In Cropped Hoodie While Showing Off Her Beautiful Curls

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to give fans another update. The former 3LW member is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a comfy number for her most recent post.

The "No More (Baby I'ma Do It Right)" hitmaker stunned in a basic cropped white hoodie. She teamed the ensemble with matching high-waisted joggers and wrapped herself up in a long gray trench coat. Bailon completed her look with white lace-up sneakers and held onto a navy baseball cap. She wore stylish glasses with circular frames and styled her curly brunette hair down for the occasion.

The 37-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first, Bailon was captured in front of a large white shelving unit that was filled with books. She crossed her legs over and placed one hand in her left pocket. The entertainer gazed directly at the camera lens and pushed the majority of her locks over to one side.

In the next slide, Bailon sported a similar stance but gazed up to her right.

In the fourth frame, the songstress, who is currently on the panel for The Real, lightly tugged at her locks while tilting her head to the right.

For her caption, she informed fans that she was in New York and that her husband, Israel Houghton, took the snapshots.

In the tags, Bailon credited her luxury loungewear brand, LA VOÛTE, for her attire.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 150,000 likes and over 870 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

"Hahaha this caption totally brought memories of my high school days. Hair was wet, cold, and crunchy from all that rave hair gel. you look amazing," one user wrote.

"Living for the natural hair!" another person shared.

"Queen of posing in front of a book shelf," remarked a third fan, adding the crown emoji.

"So pretty!! I always loved your curly hair, it looks like Chanel from The Cheetah Girls," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black garment that featured a rollneck. Bailon wore a matching skirt that fell below her knees and leather knee-high boots. She dressed for the weather and put on tan-colored coat that had black buttons and a belt that was tied up from the front. Bailon scraped back her hair into a high bun and accessorized with shades and earrings.