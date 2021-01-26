Trending Stories
January 26, 2021
Jax Taylor Teases 'Future Projects' In Sweet Birthday Tribute To Brittany Cartwright
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Jax Taylor shared a sweet birthday message for his wife Brittany Cartwright, but he also teased a gift for fans on her special day.

The former Vanderpump Rules star posted a stunning photo of his wife of nearly two years as they celebrated her 32nd birthday. In the photo, Brittany smiled widely as she wore her hair in a French braid while snuggling the couple's Yorkie, Kingsley.

In the caption, Jax paid homage to Brittany and praised her for how gracefully she has handled her pregnancy during a pandemic and with ongoing morning sickness. He also joked that she has the added burden of having to "deal" with him and still does it with a smile on her face.

Jax called Brittany his "queen" and revealed that he is "so excited for [their] growing family." He also expressed excitement at their "future projects."

On his Instagram stories, Jax shared a video of the kitchen of his Valley Village home decorated for his wife's birthday. Floral bouquets and three gorgeous cakes were lined up on the countertop, and a display of pink and white balloons, with a blue one in the middle, could also be seen.

The post received thousands of likes and sweet comments from fans and celebrity friends wishing Brittany a happy birthday. Vanderpump Rules alums Kristen Doute and James Kennedy and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause were among those that posted messages.

One commenter described mom-to-be Brittany as "the human ray of sunshine."

"She is a queen," another wrote. "She'll make such a loving mother to your children."

Jax also shared the post to Twitter, where a fan wrote, "I second this...Miss both of you on TV."

Jax's tease that he looking forward to "new projects" could be a hint that the duo will return to television at some point. The couple announced their exit from Vanderpump Rules last month, and fans are upset that they won't get to follow their new life as parents on the Bravo reality show.

But one of their future projects could be a TV deal. Last month, an insider told E! News that the couple was working on projects that will allow them to share their lives "without Bravo's limitations."

"Jax and Brittany are planning to get their own show based on their new phase of life becoming parents," another source teased. "We will definitely be seeing them return."

Jax also tweeted "stay tuned!" to a fan who suggested he and Brittany start a new show with other pregnant couples.

