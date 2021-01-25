Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Ainsley Rodriguez Shows Off Sculpted Figure In A Sports Bra & Barely There Booty Shorts
Kathryn Cook

Ainsley Rodriguez showed off her sculpted figure in the most recent post on her Instagram page. The fitness coach's January 25 update was composed of two photos that showed her sporting the same hot look.

Ainsley posed in front of an energy drink machine in the first photo. She tagged "Giveaway time" in place of an actual geotag. The refrigerator door was open, and Ainsley stood in front of the glass. She held a black can with a bright pink logo in one hand and put the opposite hand on her hip. Her legs were staggered and she tipped the toe of her right foot on the ground. The model focused her attention on the beverage in her hand.

The second photo featured Ainsley posing in the same spot. She turned her head toward the camera and flashed her pearly whites in the hot update.

In both snaps, Ainsley rocked a coordinating set that did her gym-honed figure nothing but favors. She wore a skimpy sports bra that was crafted from a bright pink fabric. The garment boasted a deep V-neckline that exposed her cleavage. Its thin straps were tight over her shoulders and her muscular arms were on full display. The bottom of the bra had ruched fabric that attracted even more attention to her ample assets.

Ainsley's tiny shorts boasted a similar pink fabric that was a few shades lighter. Its clingy material clung tightly to Ainsley's curvy hips. Her sculpted abs were entirely in view, and Ainsley wore the front of the garment pulled low on her navel. It had a high hemline that was high on her thighs.

She rocked a pair of purple sneakers to complete the ensemble, while her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail. She accessorized with a silver bracelet, a dainty necklace, and a pair of diamond earrings.

Ainsley included instructions on how to enter a competition for Reign Body Fuel in her caption.

Fans have been far from shy about showering the upload with praise. More than 17,000 social media users have double-tapped the update since it went live. Another 500 Instagram users or so took their love a step further and flocked to the comments section. Some tagged their friends to enter the contest and others applauded Ainsley's figure.

"It's unbelievable how amazing you are. I can't get over these shorts," one follower commented, adding a few red hearts.

"You look amazing and extremely lovely," a second fan gushed.

"Yay For Giveaways! Fuel Up With Some Energy Drinks;. Looking good babe," a third complimented.

"If you come with the beverages then I need to win please," one more chimed in, with multiple red heart emoji.

