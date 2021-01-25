Victoria Villarroel Shows Off Major Cleavage And Bodacious Booty In Tiny Top And Skintight Shorts

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel sent Instagram users into a frenzy on Monday, January 25, when she updated her account with some sexy new photos of herself in a scanty ensemble.

The 27-year-old beauty, who rose to fame as Kylie Jenner's assistant on Life of Kylie, was photographed in front of a large rock wall for the three-slide series. Victoria struck a number of sultry poses that called attention to her killer curves.

In the first photo, she stood with the left side of her body facing the camera as she propped her derriere out. She turned her head over her left shoulder to share a steamy glance with the camera. In the second image, she leaned her body toward the camera's lens, giving the audience an up-close view of her busty assets. She also pouted with her mouth parted, adding to the sultry mood. The third snapshot displayed her from her left side once more, except in that frame, she tugged on her locks and looked away from the lens.

Her long brunette hair was styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders and back. Her long nails appeared to be perfectly manicured and were finished with a vibrant orange polish that popped against her tanned complexion.

The model rocked scanty nude-colored activewear from Meshki, an Australian-based clothing company. Her racerback crop top featured two thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The garment also displayed a bit of her midsection. She teamed the number with matching high-waisted booty shorts that tightly hugged her curves. The bottoms' ruched design also accented her peachy backside.

Victoria accessorized the athletic look with a gold bracelet and several gold necklaces.

In the caption, she promoted Meshki and tagged their Instagram handle.

The new photo set went live one hour ago and looked to be a big hit with Victoria's following as it accumulated more than 59,000 likes. Hundreds of social media users also commented under the post to share with Victoria how much they adored her figure and her beauty.

"Stunning goddess," one user wrote.

"I'm in love with you," a second fan chimed in.

"Obsessed with you queen," a third admirer asserted, following their words with fire and kissing-face symbols.

"You are so so stunning," a fourth individual praised, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

The beauty shared another sizzling-hot post just a few days ago as she displayed her enviable figure once more. In that image, she sported a tiny teal bikini while sunbathing poolside.