Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

January 25, 2021
Curvy Ashley Resch Displays Phenomenal Physique In Flimsy Yellow Lingerie
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Instagram model Ashley Resch took to her social media page on Monday afternoon with a glowing image that stunned her 961,000 followers. The voluptuous and prolifically tattooed beauty showcased her assets while wearing an extremely skimpy two-piece lingerie set that left fans wanting more.

Ashley wore a sheer, gauzy camisole set in a pale yellow shade that was complemented by the overall golden glow of the image. The top featured soft triangular cups, edged in a matching translucent ruffle, from which multiple layers of lightweight fabric were attached to create the whimsical garment. The two halves of the lingerie were fastened together with a pair of thin yellow ribbons between her bust, but they were tied loosely and left a generous amount of her bare breasts still exposed. A small gust of wind appeared to have caused one side to blow up slightly, revealing a massive amount of underboob.

Ashley tugged both sides of the panties high over her shapely hips, letting her fingertips graze the shimmering material that lined the outside edges and rested against her tanned skin. A tiny bow adorned the very center of the waistband, which dipped several inches below her navel.

She accessorized with a pair of wide rectangular sunglasses with no frames and pale amber lenses, and the glare of either sunshine -- or a professional lighting setup -- could be seen in the upper left corner. A few delicate chains and a single pendant dangled around her neck.

Ashley posed outdoors at the base of a very steep, narrow cement staircase lined on either side with a short, but sturdy rock wall. She leaned her tantalizing backside against the black iron railing that ran up the right side of the steps, tipped her chin into the air, and gazed off-camera with her lips parted seductively.

Ashley credited the South Carolina-based company In Vogue Photography for the incredible image and appears to have been working with them quite frequently as of late. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr covered a behind-the-scenes video clip from another tempting shoot in which Ashley struck a series of provocative poses while dressed in a skintight black thong leotard with a plunging neckline and French-cut legs.

She also wore a pair of opaque stockings and over-the-knee stiletto boots to complete the sultry ensemble.

To date, more than 20,000 supporters have double-tapped their screens, with dozens also leaving replies in the comments section to show their appreciation for the post.

Latest Headlines

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Had Little Faith In Jarrett Stidham As Starting Quarterback

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021

Devin Nunes Says Conservatives Need Alternative Social Media Platforms 

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.