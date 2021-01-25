'Sports Illustrated' Bombshell Robin Holzken Rocks Lace Lingerie As She Shows Off Her Juggling Skills

Robin Holzken stunned many of her 444,000 Instagram followers on Monday, January 25, when she treated them to a sexy — and humorous — new post. The Dutch bombshell took to the popular app to share a video that featured her showing off her juggling skills as she rocked a sultry lingerie set that bared her killer body.

The video-clip captured Holzken — who is best known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue— indoors in front of a blank wall. It showed her holding two balls as she attempted to juggle them, struggling a bit toward the end. She could be seen cackling as she dropped the balls. The clip ended with Holzken running to a point outside of the frame.

Holzken wore a two-piece lingerie set made from solid black fabric and white lace details. Her bra boasted thin straps stretched over her shoulders and soft cups that were widely spaced on her chest, showcasing her cleavage. The lower half of her outfit featured a skirt-like design with geometric designs and see-through details on the hem. The bottoms sat low, exposing her tight midriff and wide hips.

Holzken wore her brunette hair in a middle part and styled in soft waves that she partially pulled in front of her shoulders, while the remaining hung down her back.

In the caption, Holzken joked that she is also available for juggling jobs.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within four hours, it has been viewed more than 21,500 times, garnering over 5,500 likes and upwards of 60 comments. They took to the comments section to interact with Holzken's funny caption and to share their admiration for the model and her many talents.

"Multitalented muse [heart-eyes emoji] ha love this you're the cutest!" one user wrote.

"I dont really care... that smile. she can convince she is a deep sea diver..." replied another one of her fans.

"Lovely girl! I like your lingerie," a third user chimed in.

"You're doing way better than I can!" added a fourth fan.

Holzken uses her strong social media presence to post a host of professional shots. As The Inquisitr noted, she previously shared a snippet from her 2020 Sports IllustratedSwimsuit Issue, which was released in July as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay in production. She was at a beach on Scrub Island, in the British Virgin Islands, facing the camera while striking a powerful pose. She wore a white two-piece bathing suit with belt-like straps and a cutout on the top.