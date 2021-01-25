Christie Brinkley, 66, Shows Off Her Beautiful Body In A Bright Blue Crop Top & Leggings

Christie Brinkley showed off her beautiful body in a bright blue crop top and leggings. The 66-year-old former Sports Illustrated model and mother of three adult children displayed her stunning figure in a mirror selfie. In an accompanying caption, Christie shared her emotions regarding her upcoming birthday.

While other women her age may dread getting older, the stunning blonde has embraced the future in an Instagram post seen here.

Christie remarked that in eight days it will be Groundhog Day, on February 2, and on that day she joked she will be turning 50-years-old for the 17th time.

She then shared how much she loved birthdays but not the numbers, so she chooses to ignore them. The mother of Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, and Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook said that she never felt as old as the number anyway... until this year.

Getty Images | Anna Webber

Christie explained that after the very "nasty" break of her right arm and the frozen shoulder it gave her, she could not do some favorite yoga moves including downward dogs and planks. She also had issues with push-ups.

The injury occurred during rehearsals prior to her debut during Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. Four days before the first show's air date, Christie tripped over her partner Val Chmerkovskiy's arm and shattered her wrist.

She would subsequently undergo surgery and have a plate and screws inserted to repair her shattered arm, reported People.

Christie also addressed another health issue she experienced in 2020, when she decided to take care of a hip injury that was getting worse with each passing year. She said at the time she had started to feel "limited! Restricted! Dare I say... old!"

The former model said that because of her hip issues, she could not do enough vigorous exercise and with quarantine came banana bread and the inevitable extra pounds.

Christie added she felt overwhelmed by the number of injuries she had dealt with and realized she needed to start with one thing and keep moving forward.

By the end of 2020, she had her hip replaced and said she is now "overjoyed" that she is able to move her body again and claimed she is getting stronger every day.

Christie's 662,000 fans and followers appeared to have been inspired by her words. They added their own commentary to the post.

"You are younger than most 30-year-olds. No one has the Brinkley joie de vivre! Those lucky enough to enjoy your presence know how energizing your presence is! So happy you are feeling good and Rockin and Rollin.' Bellissima forever!" one fan wrote.

"We share a birthday, fellow Groundhog! I'll be turning 43 but really age is just irrelevant. Ask me how many sunsets I've seen, hearts I've loved, trips I've taken, concerts I've been to..: that's how old I am. Here's to another 365 days around the sun," penned a second follower.