Natalie Roser Smolders In Teenie Weenie Yellow Bikini

Natalie Roser gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, January 25, with her most recent post. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling new photo that saw her clad in a teenie weenie swimsuit that did her curves nothing but favors.

The three pictures included in the slideshow were similar and showed Roser sitting across a beach towel in a stunning location. According to the geotag, she was enjoying the sunny day at a beach in Australia.

In the first, she sat up with her legs crossed in front of her, facing the camera. In the second, she kicked her legs to the side, once again flashing a wide smile at the viewer. The third was similar to the second, though this time Roser leaned further into the hand she placed next to her for support, emphasizing the long lines of her upper body.

Roser rocked a pale yellow two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her tan complexion. Its bikini top featured a low-cut neckline with a string that tied into a bow between her breasts. Her matching bottoms featured thin straps that she pulled up high, highlighting her strong hips and taut stomach.

Roser accessorized her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat with a white satin ribbon. She wore her blond locks loose under it, allowing her wavy strands to fall onto her shoulders and chest.

The post proved to be an immediate hit with her fans. In under an hour of being published, it has attracted more than 7,400 likes and upwards of 125 comments. They used the comments section space to shower Roser with compliments, praising her natural beauty, outfit and location.

"You look very beautiful as always Natalie, difficult to improve upon perfect beauty :) Hope your day is matching your inner and outer beauty. Love you," one user raved.

"Oh my goodness wow. Legs forever," chimed in another fan.

"Your skin looks amazing [heart-eyes emoji] Have a beautiful week," added a third admirer.

"Wow beautiful and love your body shape wow," added a fourth follower.

Roser often showcases her fit physique in her Instagram feed, whether that is by wearing swimsuits or athelticwear. She did the latter late last week, when she posted a series of images of herself post-workout in a two-piece set, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She wore a black sports bra featuring the logo of Alo Yoga emblazoned in white across the front. On her lower body, she had on a pair of nude loose-fitting shorts with a drawstring.