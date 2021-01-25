Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

January 25, 2021
Holly Sonders Poses In Just A Towel & Asks Who Needs A Massage
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Former Fox Sports personality Holly Sonders shared a sultry snapshot via her Instagram page on Monday. She covered up her fabulous physique with just a towel and her nearly 550,000 followers had a big reaction to the sexy photo.

The geotag for this picture indicated that it was snapped in Los Angeles. Sonders stood outdoors, seemingly on a balcony. A cloudy sky and hazy landscape could be seen in the distance behind the social media influencer, but all eyes were on her flawless curves.

Sonders wore her brunette tresses up hidden under a fluffy white towel. She stood at a slight angle as she was photographed, bending one knee slightly while cocking her other hip.

She looked off past the photographer, somewhat to the side. She bit on another white towel that was draped to cover her seemingly nude body.

A hint of Sonders' perky booty and curvy hips could be seen peeking out from one side of the fuzzy fabric. A glimpse of her shapely thighs could be spotted as well, and a touch of sideboob was visible too.

In her caption, the former golfer teasingly asked if anybody wanted a massage. By the looks of the quick response to this post, plenty of her admirers would be happy to take her up on the offer.

During the first hour after the Maxim personality had initially shared this sexy shot, about 2,500 likes and 100 comments came in from her fans. A couple of people jokingly asked if they could borrow her carefully placed bath linen, clearly angling for a peek of what was under it.

"OH MY GODDDDD," one fan noted while adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

"Total boss lady," another raved.

"Curves just endless," a third user praised.

"I mean.... who can compete with this?!? Your pics are literally [fire emoji]," someone else declared.

On Sunday, Sonders sent her fans into a frenzy with a video clip. She wore a skimpy red bikini as she pretended to do mouth-to-mouth on a small doll. She was next to a swimming pool as she leaned on all fours over the doll, begging "John" to stay with her.

That comical video was quite a popular one, raking in more than 86,000 views in just 15 hours. People seemed to love the combination of sexy and silly, and the very tiny bikini bottoms surely didn't hurt.

Sonders never leaves her followers waiting long for another titillating update. By the looks of things, this massage teaser will keep everybody going for at least a little while.

Latest Headlines

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Had Little Faith In Jarrett Stidham As Starting Quarterback

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021

Devin Nunes Says Conservatives Need Alternative Social Media Platforms 

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.