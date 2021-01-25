Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 25, 2021
Katie Bell Flaunts Bronze Buns In Semi-Sheer Thong Panties For Scorching New Instagram Share
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Katie Bell flaunted her buns and abs in the most recent photo that was featured on her page. The upload was shared on Monday and it's been garnering rave reviews from her 1.8 million followers.

Katie teased her audience by facing her backside toward the camera. The photoshoot took place inside a bedroom. The bed was topped with a fuzzy gray blanket and was decorated with two off-white pillows that rested near the headboard. A few photos of multi-colored lips hung on the wall behind her. Katie rested her side on the edge of the bed and looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. She showcased her gym-honed figure in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors.

Katie stunned in a tiny crop top that clung tightly to her figure. The garment was patterned in white and blue and looked like a sky. It was also decorated with angels, which gave the piece a vintage vibe. It rode high on her chest and exposed a tease of sideboob. She was also able to flaunt her trim midsection thanks to the sexy cut of the shirt.

On her lower half, Katie wore a hot thong. It was constructed of a semi-sheer material that exposed teases of her skin underneath. She wore the sides high on her hips, further highlighting her slender frame. The high-rise design of the panties also left the model's toned and tanned thighs in full view of the camera. A pair of semi-sheer stockings hit in the center of Katie's thigh and the front featured a bright blue bow that matched the color of her top.

The influencer wore her long dark locks in a deep side part. She added loose spirals that tumbled over her shoulders and back. In her caption, the model asked her audience if they believed in angels.

During the first hour that the image was live, it earned Katie more than 43,000 likes and 600 comments. Several social media users commented on the caption, though many others took the time to compliment her figure.

"My all time fav post notification ily," one fan wrote, alongside two red hearts.

"You are the only angel I have ever seen," chimed in a second user.

"2 of the best things that I've ever did was 1. Followed you here on IG and 2. Turned on your lit post notifications," a third fan declared.

" You are so beautiful. I love you so much. Can you follow me back please," asked a fourth admirer.

Latest Headlines

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021

Paige VanZant Thills Fans In Strappy Lingerie And A Garter Belt For Video That Ends With A 'Bang'

February 18, 2021

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Over The Moon' About Pregnancy

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.