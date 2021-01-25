Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Voluptuous Thighs In Tiny Daisy Dukes
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a picture taken while she was behind the wheel of some type of an open-air vehicle. She was jetting around Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated, the breeze blowing in her long blond locks. Ashley tagged the company City Slingshots Miami in the picture, implying that her ride came from their business. She also tagged her own size-inclusive swimwear line, ALEXISS Swimwear, as she was wearing a bikini from her brand.

Ashley opted to rock a sparkling pink top that had a scooped neckline which dipped low, although a thick black seatbelt extended across her chest, going over her cleavage. The garment had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, leaving her arms exposed, and it had a loose-fitting silhouette that draped over her curvaceous figure.

A sliver of her stomach was visible between the hem of the bikini top and the waistband of her shorts. She rocked light-wash denim Daisy Dukes that had a high-waisted style and scandalously short hem. They barely grazed her thighs, covering little more than a pair of underwear might. Her voluptuous lower body was on full display as she perched behind the wheel of the vehicle.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of sunglasses and some stud earrings. She had one hand on the steering wheel and the other resting on her thigh. She also wore two arm bands from some type of establishment, one that was black and the other a bold shade of blue. Her long locks were styled in a half-up look, with some major volume atop her head. The tousled tresses tumbled down her chest and blew in the wind as she drove down the street. Her plump lips were arranged in a serene expression as her eyes were focused on the road ahead, hidden behind her sunglasses.

Ashley paired the snap with a sassy caption, and her followers couldn't get enough. The post received over 6,100 likes as well as 74 comments within just one hour of going live.

"How do you have so much beautiful hair! Ugh so jealous!" one fan wrote, loving Ashley's blond locks.

"Beautiful as always," another follower chimed in.

"Thighs for days!!!" a third fan remarked, captivated by that particular portion of her physique.

"That is one beautiful looking woman right there!" another follower exclaimed.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley thrilled her audience with a snap in which she rocked a bright pink lingerie set with a fishnet two-piece ensemble over top, cuddling a fluffy white cat as she flaunted her hourglass curves for the behind-the-scenes shot.

