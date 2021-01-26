'The Conners' Fans React As Darlene Gets Big News That Could Change The Game For Her Family

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Conners episode "Promotions, Podcasts and Magic Tea."

The Conners fans reacted to a new promo that shows Darlene (Sara Gilbert) getting some unexpected news that could change the game for her and her family.

In a new promo shared to the ABC sitcom's official Instagram page, Wellman Plastics supervisor Robin (played by guest star Alexandra Billings) gave the middle Conner kid the surprising news that her "name came up" in a staff meeting. When asked what the people upstairs said about her, Robin let her know that they wanted to make her a line supervisor.

When Darlene asked why and assumed no one else wanted the job, Robin told her the current supervisor was stepping down to take care of a bleeding ulcer.

"Don't worry, it's not work-related," Robin said. "Although the drinking problem probably is."

Darlene thanked her tough boss and told her she never would have been able to get the job without her mentoring, and Robin agreed.

"Yeah you're right. Really is much more my victory than it is yours, isn't it," she deadpanned, before inviting Darlene upstairs to talk about compensation and benefits.

After Darlene's sister and co-worker Becky (Lecy Goranson) asked what the boss wanted, Darlene gloated.

Check out the clip below to see what she said, but it's a good bet Becky probably won't be thrilled to find out her younger sister is now her boss.

In comments to the clip, several fans reacted to say they can't wait to watch the episode.

"Omg yes!!!" one fan wrote. "Rooting for Darlene my entire life!"

Others questioned the need for masks on the characters when they have them hanging off their ears during the pandemic-era episodes.

"Why do you show them wearing masks when all they're going to do is pull them off as soon as they start talking?" asked another viewer.

Darlene and her boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) have struggled with publishing their mugshot magazine and money has been tight, so the promotion is coming right on time. The couple also moved in with Darlene's family to help save the Conner family home from foreclosure after months of missed mortgage payments.

Longtime fans of the original Roseanne series know the plastics factory is a big part of the Conner family's history. Late matriarch Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) worked there in the 1980s along with her sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and future in-law Crystal (Natalie West).

In the new episode, it sounds like there could be more work-related news for those living in the Conner abode.

"Darlene earns a promotion at Wellman Plastics, while Ben decides on a new career path. Meanwhile, Jackie tries an herbal tea leading to an emotional revelation," the synopsis for the episode reads, according to a press release shared by ABC.