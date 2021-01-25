Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Natalia Garibotto Dances & Shakes Her Booty In Pink Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Model Natalia Garibotto has a curvy figure that she seems to enjoy showing off in skimpy outfits. On Monday, she kicked off the week with a flirty video that featured her dancing a pink thong bikini.

The top of Natalia's swimsuit had small, triangular cups that put plenty of her ample cleavage on display. The bottoms sat low on her hips with sexy straps that crossed over her hips and connected to the thong back.

Natalia wore her hair in a messy bun that was secured on top of her head with a white scrunchie.

The model sported a gold belly chain that featured small pendants hanging from it. She also wore two necklaces. One had a pendant that hung near her cleavage while the other one sat near her collarbone. Other accessories included earrings, dangle bracelets and several rings.

The clip captured the beauty standing on a deck overlooking the ocean. A palm tree was behind her and a cityscape was visible across the bay.

The model ran her hand up one thigh and hip while she turned her face the camera with a smile. She began to wiggle her butt back and forth while holding her hands over her head. The view gave her followers a nice look at her shapely shoulders and thin waist. She continued dancing and shaking her booty before turning around. With her hands by her side, she danced while closing her eyes. She took a few steps toward the camera before the clip ended.

In the caption, she left a couple relevant emoji.

Her followers seemed to enjoy seeing her have some fun and more than 19,000 of them hit the like button in just one hour.

Dozens took to the comments section to give the post some love.

"Dayum girl I almost ran into the pole looking at this while walking haha," wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye smiley face to their words.

"This made my monday better," a second user declared.

"You are such a queen so unbelievably gorgeous," gushed a third admirer, along with a smiley face and red heart emoji.

"You look perfect," a fourth comment read.

Natalia recently shared an update that saw her showing off her derrière in another thong bikini while she spent some time at the beach. She sat in the sand with her back facing the camera while flashing the peace sign with her hands. One of the photos featured her kneeling in front of the lens to give her online audience a nice look at the front of her swimsuit.

