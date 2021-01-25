Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Australian Model Madi Edwards Sizzles In New Topless Pic
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Madi Edwards sent temperatures soaring on Monday, January 25, with her most recent post. The Australian model and influencer took to the popular social media app to post a sizzling photo that saw her wearing nothing at all on her torso, showing off her busty and natural beauty by going topless.

The snapshot showed Edwards striking a simple pose in front of a blank backdrop. The camera shot her from close range, focusing in on her torso and face. She tilted her head slightly back as she shot a fierce glance into the lens, allowing her lips to hang open.

Edwards placed the front arm in front of her chest to censor the shot, pushing her breasts together in a such a manner that emphasized her ample cleavage.

She wore her dark blond hair parted in the middle and styled in natural strands that came to rest on her bare chest and back. Edwards accessorized her look with a gold twisted neckline and delicate bracelet on her left wrist.

In the caption, Edwards revealed that she is currently obsessed with a facial serum. She then indicated that her post was an ad for Skinned Store, an Australian brand that specializes in natural, vegan and eco-friendly cosmetic products.

In the photo, Edwards could be seen holding a small bottle of the serum in her left hand, which she angled toward the camera while bending her arm strategically to cover her breast.

Within half a day of being posted, the picture has attracted more than 8,200 likes and upwards of 55 comments, proving that her fans enjoyed her latest share. Many of them took to the comments section to gush over Edwards's beauty and sex appeal, while many others simply used the occasion to express their admiration for her, showering her in compliments and emoji.

"God Damnit..... stopppp," one of her fans chimed in.

"Love your cleavage," replied another admirer.

"Beautiful baby [two fire] like your sweet body," raved a third follower, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji after the words.

"Hi pretty you are beautiful I love your pictures," gushed a fourth user.

Edwards is no stranger to showing off her insane body in her Instagram feed. As noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a photo in which she rocked a skimpy crochet two-piece bathing suit that bared her curves. The garment was from Fashion Nova and made from a teal thread with yellow details on the edges. The top featured small triangles that put plenty of her cleavage on display, while the matching bottoms bared her hips and tight lower stomach.

