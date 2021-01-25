Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Goes Braless & Wears Just Panties Under An Open Faux Fur Coat: 'How Could I Resist?'
nsfw
Stacy Carey

Supermodel Elizabeth Hurley caused a stir on Monday with a sexy new Instagram post. She chose to flaunt her killer curves as she embraced a cold, snowy outdoor setting and she immediately raised heart rates sky-high.

The pair of photos showed Hurley standing in front of an ornate metal gate. She stood with her legs spread shoulder-width apart and the gorgeous swimwear designer oozed with confidence.

The 55-year-old model wore her brunette locks styled with a side part. Some of her tresses swooped over part of her face and the bouncy curls cascaded down her back and over one shoulder.

Hurley looked directly at the photographer as this shot was snapped. She rested her hands on the faux fur coat she wore, across her upper thighs.

The gorgeous Dsquared2 coat was a fuzzy white with black patterned accents. Hurley left it wide open to show off what was underneath.

In this case, there wasn't much under that coat. Hurley went without a bra or any other kind of top. She showed off plenty of skin by wearing just white panties and while she just barely covered her bare breasts with the edges of the jacket.

In addition to flaunting her busty assets, Hurley's flat tummy and shapely thighs demanded attention as well.

In the second photo, Hurley cocked a hip and grasped the lapels of the jacket with her hands. She tilted her head back and smiled broadly, seemingly caught mid-laugh for the snap.

Hurley's caption was a simple tease where she asked everybody how she could resist. By the looks of things, her 1.8 million Instagram followers found these shots impossible to resist as well.

In just an hour, Hurley's post had received more than 72,000 likes and 3,400 comments.

"Flawless goddess!!" one fan exclaimed.

"I am speechless Elizabeth," another declared.

"How are you still this obscenely hot? WIZARDRY!!!" a third user raved.

"Wow. You are sensational darling," someone else noted.

About a week ago, the ageless model shared a set of titillating snapshots while she lounged around at home. She went with a fuchsia color scheme for those photos and they sent temperatures soaring.

In those shots, she posed on a sofa and the first photo showed her raising her slender legs straight up into the air. She crossed them while showing off some gorgeous, strappy heels and smiled as she flaunted a hint of cleavage.

In the days since initially sharing those tantalizing photos, about 153,000 likes and 3,500 comments poured in from the swimwear designer's ardent admirers.

Over the past few months, the 55-year-old beauty has frequently mentioned how she was following isolation protocols in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. By the looks of this new set of uploads, Hurley is certainly finding ways to stay busy and keep entertained throughout all of this downtime.

