'Big Brother' Star Nicole Franzel Shows Off 14-Week Baby Bump In New Pic

Big Brother star Nicole Franzel showed off her first official bump pic as she started the second trimester of her pregnancy.

The 28-year-old Big Brother 18 champion took to her Instagram page after posing for a sweet snap while cradling her bump two weeks after first announcing she is expecting her first child with fiancé Victor Arroyo.

In the pic shared with her over 600,000 followers, Nicole wore a wide-brimmed hat and long-sleeved, mock turtleneck blue dress that appeared to be made out of terrycloth material. The CBS reality star's pregnancy pose revealed that she is just beginning to show.

Nicole noted in the caption that her bump is finally "poppin.' She also included a hashtag to confirm she is at the 14-week mark.

Thrilled fans hit the comments section to remark on Nicole's adorable bump.

"You are glowing," one fan wrote.

"You're the cutest pregnant woman ever," another told the three-time Big Brother player.

"I feel like you were made to be a mom," added a third follower.

"Just you wait! It's gonna keep growing—both fast and slow at the same time!" a fourth person chimed in.

Other followers speculated on the gender of Victor and Nicole's baby.

The Big Brother couple first announced their pregnancy on January 10, in an Instagram post seen here . The adorable duo captioned a photo of them lying in bed surrounded by foods such as potato chips, slices of pizza, pickles, and movie theater-style boxes of Good & Plenty and Milk Duds candies as they held up bottled beverages for a toast.

"Nic + Vic = our lil' side kick," the mom-to-be captioned the pic. "We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful."

Nicole later shared a video that showed the moment she first told Victor she was pregnant. The two were playing a game for their bridal shower when Victor discovered a positive pregnancy test in his pocket.

Nicole also told her Instagram followers that she plans to post a "Pregnancy Diaries" video every four weeks.

Shortly after announcing they are expecting their first baby, Nicole, 28, and Victor, 29, announced updated plans for their wedding, which has been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple will tie the knot in a small ceremony on March 16, 2021, in Orange Lake, Florida, according to to Us Weekly. They had originally planned a larger destination wedding for December 2020 in the Turks and Caicos that included invites for several of their Big Brother co-stars.