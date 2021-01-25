Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Katelyn Runck Rocks Burnt Orange Panties & A Crop Top At The Grand Floridian At Walt Disney World
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Katelyn Runck treated her audience to another great view of her bombshell curves in the latest update she shared on her Instagram page. The model posted the sizzling new shot on Monday, January 25, and it's been getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The model was posing in the center of the frame for the scorching upload. A geotag in the post indicated that she was at the Grand Floridian Resort at Walt Disney World. In her caption, Katelyn noted that she was thrilled to be back at Disney with her family. She seemed to be enjoying the comforts of her hotel room as she posed on a bed. Her surroundings included a few white pillows and a tufted headboard. Her right foot was bent at the knee and tucked up on the bed with the opposite appearing to be on the ground.

Katelyn showed off her fit physique in a skimpy combo that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, the model sported a white crop top with capped sleeves that fit tight on her arms. The ringer style t-shirt had yellow detailing near her collar and upper arms. Bold yellow lettering appeared in the center of her chest and read "QUEEN," in all caps. There was also a lion perched above the text that appeared to be Nala from The Lion King. Its hemline was frayed near Katelyn's ribs and her rock hard abs were on full display.

Katelyn went even scantier on her lower half. She paired the look with a set of burnt orange panties that featured a shiny fabric. She accentuated her tiny midsection and waist by wearing the garment's thin straps high on her hips. Katelyn had the front pulled down well below her navel and only a small piece of triangular fabric covered her modesty. Her bronze thighs were also in view of the camera.

Her hair was worn with a side part and equal amounts spilled over her shoulders and back. She painted her nails a bright shade of white that popped against her allover glow.

Katelyn's loyal followers have shown their love over the most recent update and it's already earned more than 22,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

"Queen with Charming smile has always," one follower gushed alongside a single crown emoji.

"Have fun at Disney World," a second social media user chimed in.

"I have 3 words for Katelyn: Masterpiece, Gorgeous, Spectacular. Photo ever," a third fan added.

"Just a reminder in case you forget. You are absolutely amazing in continously bringing a higher level of beauty thats not always seen. Its an honor to see how everyone of your posts excels higher than the last," one more beamed.

